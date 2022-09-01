Accenture appoints Hilary O’Meara country managing director for Ireland New hire succeeds Alastair Blair Trade

Accenture has named Hilary O’Meara country managing director for Ireland, effective from 1 January 2023. She succeeds Alastair Blair who will retire from the company.

O’Meara will have overall responsibility for the continued growth and success of Accenture’s business in Ireland. Accenture has been operating in Ireland for over 50 years and is a major local employer with more than 5,500 people serving clients across multiple industries. Ireland is also home to The Dock, Accenture’s flagship R&D and Global Innovation Centre, as well as Accenture’s Corporate Services Hub which services the firm’s internal operations globally.

O’Meara has been with Accenture for almost 30 years during which time she has led Accenture’s strategy & consulting, resources and technology practices. In August 2021 she was appointed as Director of Operations for Accenture UK and Ireland. She will continue to serve on the UK & Ireland executive team in her new role as country managing director.

TechCentral Reporters