Technology Ireland Industry Awards open for entries

Technology Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the technology industry, has launched the 30th annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards.

This year, the awards portfolio has increased to include three ‘Tech 4 Good’ Awards: Tech 4 Good – Product/Service Award, Tech 4 Good – Community Award and Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award (new). Technology Ireland are once again delighted to partner with EY Ireland as Platinum Sponsor of these awards.

The black-tie awards ceremony will take place on 18 November 2022 in the Mansion House in Dublin. Technology Ireland is urging all Irish software and digital technology companies to submit their own entries for the awards by 30 September 2022.

The following categories are open to indigenous (Irish-owned) technology companies only:

Digital Technology Company of the Year

Emerging Company of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth

Technology Innovation of the Year

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year

The following are open to indigenous and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) technology companies:

Tech 4 Good – Product/ Service Award

Tech 4 Good – Community Award

Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award

#WomenInTech Company Initiative

Excellence in Talent Development

Outstanding Academic Achievement

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Technology Ireland Annual Industry Awards, and with that, we are presented with a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the momentous achievements of the Irish technology sector over this time,” said director of Technology Ireland, Una Fitzpatrick.

“Today, technology is essential to our business, working and personal lives. Throughout the past 30 years, the technology sector has been a shining light for innovation, creativity, adaptability, and resilience and this is reflected in the thriving indigenous technology sector we have fostered here, while also attracting many of the leading multinational technology companies who have chosen Ireland as their European headquarters.

“The Technology Ireland Awards also gives us a platform to showcase the societal impact the sector has. Three years ago, we introduced the ‘Tech 4 Good’ category to our awards. Since then, applications for this category have been of exceptionally high standard, but one category alone did not do justice to the phenomenal societal contribution of the sector. The expansion of our Tech 4 Good category into three different awards is testament to the commitment of the sector to enact positive change in our society.”

Platinum sponsor EY Ireland will sponsor the Technology Company of the Year Award. Marie Treacy, Technology sector leader and partner with EY Ireland, commented that: “Over the past thirty years, the technology sector has grown exponentially in Ireland, contributing hugely to our economic and social progress. Technology companies are at the heart of driving digital transformation and innovation among Irish businesses, supporting them to identify and unlock potential, and to find new ways of creating long term, sustainable value.

“We are delighted to sponsor these awards that shine a light on true excellence in the tech sector and I personally look forward to celebrating this year’s cohort of finalists, as well as the positive impact that a generation of tech pioneers have made to business and life in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters