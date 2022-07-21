300 jobs for Letterkenny as FinTrU opens European Delivery Centre Regulatory solutions company is currently across compliance, legal and operations Trade

Regulatory solutions company FinTrU will create 300 jobs for Letterkenny over the next five years with the creation of its new European Delivery Centre.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Belfast, FinTrU designs technology-enabled solutions for investment banks across the world. FinTrU currently employs more than 1,000 people worldwide, 300 of which work at its Co. Derry site.

The company is currently recruiting in the areas of compliance, legal and operations. It has also launched a graduate recruitment program, the FinTrU Financial Services Academy, with applications now being accepted. Candidates will be considered from all degree disciplines.

This project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

“This is, without doubt, a red-letter day for Letterkenny,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan. “This investment, creating 300 jobs in this region is hugely significant. It represents confidence by FinTrU in the North West and will be a substantial boost to the local economy. I wish FinTrU every success with this expansion.”

“We are extremely excited to announce the news of our North West regional expansion with the establishment of our Letterkenny site,” said FinTrU founder and CEO, Darragh McCarthy. “FinTrU has enjoyed a great relationship with the Northwest region, having set up our Derry/Londonderry office in October 2018, with over 300 employees presently working at this site.

“We already employ several people from Letterkenny and the wider Co. of Donegal, so it was a natural step for us to open an EU Delivery Office right here in Letterkenny. The highly educated and ambitious talent based here in Donegal was a major motivating factor in FinTrU choosing Letterkenny as the next EU base. This new location will further support FinTrU as we continue to work with the largest International Investment Banks across the world.

“FinTrU has forged a great partnership with IDA Ireland, Donegal County Council, Donegal Education & Training Board (ETB) and the Atlantic Technological University over the years and we are delighted to be working with them in delivering this project over the years to come.”

TechCentral Reporters