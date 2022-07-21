Oracle and Microsoft announce Oracle Database Service for Azure Azure users can now easily provision, access, and monitor enterprise-grade Oracle Database services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Pro

Oracle and Microsoft have teamed up to deliver Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure, designed to provide Azure users with direct and streamlined access to Oracle databases on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The deal allows users to provision, access, and monitor enterprise-grade Oracle Database services in OCI in a way that is familiar, Microsoft said in an announcement.

Users can migrate or build new applications on Azure and then connect to Oracle’s high-performance, high-availability database services.

“Microsoft and Oracle have a long history of working together to support the needs of our joint customers, and this partnership is an example of how we offer customer choice and flexibility as they digitally transform with cloud technology,” explained Corey Sanders, corporate vice president, Microsoft Cloud for Industry and Global Expansion.

“Oracle’s decision to select Microsoft as its preferred partner deepens the relationship between our two companies and provides customers with the assurance of working with two industry leaders.”

The solution builds on Oracle Interconnect’s core capabilities to enable customers to easily integrate workloads on the cloud platform with Oracle Database Services on OCI.

In a matter of a few clicks, users can connect their Azure subscriptions to their OCI tenancy, with the service then configuring everything required to link the two cloud environments and incorporate Azure Active Directory identities.

There are no charges for using Oracle Database Service, Oracle Interconnect, or data egress or ingress when moving data between OCI and Azure, either. Instead, customers will only pay for the other Azure or Oracle services they consume – such as Azure Synapse or Oracle Autonomous Database.

Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said the solution gives customers the ability to “easily test and demonstrate the value of combining Oracle databases with Azure applications”.

“There is no need for deep skills on both of our platforms or complex configurations – anyone can use the Azure Portal to get the power of our two clouds together,” he said.

