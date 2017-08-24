Worldwide infosec spending to reach $93bn in 2018

Analysts also predict global cybersecurity spending will exceed $1 trillion cumulatively over the next five years Print Print Pro

The latest forecast from analyst Gartner Inc. predicts worldwide information security spending will grow 7% to reach $86.4 billion (€73.3 billion) in 2017 and will climb to $93 billion (€78.8 billion) next year.

Gartner’s forecast concentrates on corporate IT and includes categories such as IT security outsourcing, managed security services, consulting and implementation, infrastructure protection, application security testing, data loss prevention (DLP), endpoint protection, security information and event management (SIEM), secure email and web gateways, identity governance and administration, web access management, and other IAM.

All spend

Lawrence Pingree, research vice president, Technology and Service Providers – Security Technologies at Gartner, said the forecast includes all end-user spending, both by enterprises and by consumers.

The consumer security sub-segment of the market covered by the Gartner forecast includes stand-alone suites of endpoint security products, including antivirus, anti-spyware, personal firewalls and host-based intrusion prevention systems (HIPSs), parental control, fraud detection, and mobile security—plus desktop and subscription antivirus sold or rented to the small office/home office segment and consumers.

Security subset

Information security is a subset of the broader cybersecurity market, which is predicted to exceed $1 trillion (€848 billion) in cumulative spending over the next five years, from 2017 to 2021, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

Cybersecurity includes IT security, consumer security products such as biometrics and personal malware protection, medical device security, IoT and embedded systems security, Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) security, automotive cybersecurity, aviation cybersecurity, military cyber defence technology, and others that don’t fall under the traditional IT umbrella.

The Gartner forecast doesn’t cover IoT security and ICS security, said Contu Ruggero, a research director based in Italy, and chair of the Gartner India Security and Risk Summit, in an email exchange.

IoT security and ICS security are fast-growing markets. Together, just those two security sectors are estimated to be worth upwards of a combined $43 billion (€34.4 billion) annually by 2022, according to one market research firm.

Taken as a whole, Cybersecurity Ventures anticipates 12-15% year-over-year cybersecurity market growth through 2021.

Drivers of spend

Within the information security sector, Gartner points to growing board level involvement and compliance mandates as spending drivers.

“Rising awareness among CEOs and boards of directors about the business impact of security incidents and an evolving regulatory landscape have led to continued spending on security products and services,” said Sid Deshpande, a principal research analyst at Gartner out of Singapore.

Battening down the IT hatches does not necessarily mean spending more money on IT security products and services.

“Organisations can improve their security posture significantly just by addressing basic security and risk-related hygiene elements such as threat-centric vulnerability management, centralised log management, internal network segmentation, backups and system hardening,” said Deshpande, previously a Gartner senior research analyst in Bangalore, India, for more than seven years.

Fastest segment

Security services will continue to be the fastest-growing segment, especially IT outsourcing, consulting and implementation services, according to Gartner.

The cybersecurity workforce shortage is forcing IT shops to look for third-party help. There will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally by 2021, up from a Cisco forecast of 1 million openings in 2014.

Cybercrime costs continue to drive demand for cybersecurity products and services. The world will suffer $6 trillion (€5 trillion) in cybercrime damages annually by 2021, up from $3 trillion (€2.5 ) in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

IDG News Service