Women are twice as scared of an AI-based future than men, report finds

Study finds just 24% of Irish adults consider themselves knowledgeable about AI

Twenty-four percent of females are scared by the prospects of ubiquitous artificial intelligence (AI), compared to just 10% of males, according to a new survey from iReach.

The study questioned over 1,001 adults in an attempt to determine how the Irish feel about AI.

AI appears to be somewhat of an anomaly as 29% of those age 55+ having no real knowledge of it and only 24% of adults consider themselves well-informed on the subject.

Even so, 55% believe that AI makes a noticeable impact on their daily life, or it will in the next five years.

The survey also established that 27% of males feel optimistic about it, compared to just 13% of females.

In terms of benefits, 56% of adults think that with AI, dangerous tasks will be conducted by machines, not humans. Also, 50% think there will be improvements in areas that help humans, 40% predict human error will decrease and 31% think there will be less accidents.

On the other hand, 54% of people anticipate greater unemployment and that control over personal data will be lost (43%). There will also be less human-to-human interaction and more hacking attacks, according to 52% of participants.

When asked how they would most like to see AI in the home, 46% said they would like house cleaning robots, followed by a demand for smart home devices (44%) and home security systems (33%).

TechCentral Reporters