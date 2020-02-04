Winners of Sprint 2020 awards announced

Sprint 2020 launched by Gateway UCC to support entrepreneurs and start-ups

Winners of the Sprint awards have been announced. The accelerator programme was designed to support early stage start-ups, entrepreneurs and UCC-based researchers. Those involved in researcher led technology ventures were in with a chance to win one of the four spirit awards.

The award winners were revealed at the launch of Sprint 2020. Niamh Creedon of MCCI Tyndall National Institute received the Sprint rising star award; Linda O’Higgins from MaREI received the sustainable tech award from Systems Engineering for micro algae Omega-3s – SyMO3, Mark O’Sullivan from Infant received the clinical impact award from Neurobell; and Dr Alex Jaskic of Tyndall was named the most investor ready.

Sprint was developed to help companies overcome challenges they may encounter when starting their businesses. Programme participants work aside a mentor with experience in their start-up area to bring their start-up from the idea stage to commercialisation.

The Gateway UCC programme is sponsored by Enterprise Ireland, Bank of Ireland and Cork City LEO. Gateway UCC is part of the UCC Innovation team. It supports researcher led start-ups and spin out companies. Since 2012, Gateway supported companies have raised €40 million of public and private investment and created 370 jobs.

“Sprint is focused on getting new technologies out of the university’s research labs and into practical commercial application, for example bringing new medical device technology into clinician’s hands, improving the outcome for patients,” said vice president for research and innovation at UCC, Anita R Maguire. “This initiative also facilitates network-building for our researchers to support them in successfully executing the opportunities their discoveries create.”

TechCentral Reporters