Gateway UCC launch Sprint 2020 to support entrepreneurs and start-ups

Participants will be assigned a mentor with start-up experience in their area

Gateway UCC has launched Sprint 2020 to support entrepreneurs, early stage start-ups and UCC-based researchers. Participants of the accelerator programme can access support and knowledge on leading technology start-ups.

Sponsored by Enterprise Ireland, Bank of Ireland and Cork City LEO, Sprint was designed to help companies overcome challenges they may encounter when starting their businesses.

Programme participants will be assigned a mentor with start-up experience in their areas. Business mentors will work aside participants to help advance their start-up from the idea to the commercialisation stage.

Participants of the programme will also be in with a chance to receive one of the Sprint awards. Categories include: rising star, clinical impact, near to market technology and most investor ready.

Gateway UCC, which is part of the UCC Innovation team, supports researcher led start-ups and spin out companies. Since 2012, Gateway supported companies have raised €40 million of public and private investment and created 370 jobs.

“Sprint is focused on getting new technologies out of the university’s research labs and into practical commercial application, for example bringing new medical device technology into clinician’s hands, improving the outcome for patients,” said vice president for research and innovation at UCC, Anita R Maguire. “This initiative also facilitates network-building for our researchers to support them in successfully executing the opportunities their discoveries create.”

Prof Patrick O’Shea, president at UCC, said the Sprint programme “helps entrepreneurs develop their businesses into great successes by building on the creative research and learning, all of the knowledge we have here in this great city and great university. We want to bring that knowledge to the surface and that is what we do in the Sprint programme by helping these entrepreneurs develop successful businesses, so they can go on and do great things for society.”

TechCentral Reporters