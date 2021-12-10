0:00
0:00



Vipre’s Sam Mayne on new working challenges in the post-pandemic world

Sam Mayne, Vipre
Sam Mayne, Vipre Security

The year in search and working through another year of Covid

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

10 December 2021 | 0

On this week’s show Niall and Dusty look at what Ireland was Googling in 2021, as usual there are more than a few surprises. Sam Mayne from Vipre also sits down to discuss his company’s ongoing challenge with hybrid working across territories with different restrictions in place.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Spotify or find us on pod.link.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

For more in Vipre visit https://www.vipre.com/

 

advertisement



 

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑