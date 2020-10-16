Viatel group makes a splash with Ripplecom acquisition

Combined entity expects revenue of €38m over coming year

The Viatel Group have today announced the acquisition of fellow Irish telecoms and security company Ripplecom. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Since 2009, Ripplecom has been providing telecoms and security services to many leading Irish business and public sector organisations, and to residential users from their base in Limerick. The Ripplecom team are the connectivity powerhouse service behind well-known companies such as Glanbia, Barry Group, Regeneron and the Department of Education.

“I am delighted to welcome the Ripplecom customers and team to the Viatel and Digiweb families,” said Paul Rellis CEO Viatel.

“Together we can build something special. We have been very impressed by the capabilities of the Ripplecom team and we are convinced we will have a bright future together. Together I feel we can build a new and even stronger team with the right capabilities and continue to support business and consumer needs for superb customer service, great technology and disruptive solutions. On the back of this acquisition, we will see more consolidation happening in the telecoms and technology market in Ireland and beyond.”

John McDonnell, Managing Director of Ripplecom, commented that “Joining forces with Viatel means our customers can access a broad new range of cloud solutions and enjoy 100% connectivity coverage across Ireland and beyond. Our two organisations share complementary core competencies that, combined, form a formidable cloud communications partner. I believe this is a very welcome development for both companies and the wider business community.”

Following the acquisition, the Ripplecom Group is forecasting revenues north of €38 million next year, with a combined 3,500 business customers and 28,000 residential customers.

