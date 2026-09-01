Viatel expands AI-ready network infrastructure options with EDNX purchase

Viatel Technology Group has acquired UK network infrastructure specialist EDNX for an undisclosed sum, strengthening its position as Ireland’s largest secure network provider and accelerating its expansion across the UK market.

EDNX brings deep technical expertise across enterprise networking, network infrastructure, campus networks, secure IoT, Wi-Fi, SD-WAN, SD-Access and application-centric infrastructure. The acquisition significantly strengthens Viatel’s capability to support organisations operating in highly regulated, compliance-intensive environments.

Following Viatel’s recent acquisition of FullProxy in July, EDNX adds a critical layer to the group’s secure digital infrastructure strategy.





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Paul Rellis, CEO, Viatel Technology Group, said: “Networks are no longer just infrastructure. They are the foundations for security, resilience and AI adoption. The ability to move data securely, efficiently and at scale will increasingly determine which businesses lead and which fall behind.

“EDNX brings exceptional expertise and a strong track record of delivering enterprise networking solutions in some of the most demanding environments. Their technical capability complements our existing strengths in connectivity, cybersecurity and managed services while creating new opportunities to bring advanced networking services to our customers.”

David Ratcliffe, CEO, EDNX, said: “Over many years, we have built EDNX around deep technical expertise and a commitment to delivering network infrastructure that supports critical outcomes.

“Joining Viatel gives our customers access to broader capabilities while preserving the technical excellence and customer focus that have defined EDNX. We see strong alignment in our cultures, our ambitions and our long-term commitment to customer success.

“The combination also creates exciting opportunities to bring our specialist enterprise networking, infrastructure, secure IoT, campus network and Cisco capabilities to organisations across Ireland while supporting continued growth throughout the UK market.”

TechCentral Reporters