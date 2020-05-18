Veri expands workforce to meet Covid-19 demand

Kilkenny-based software company looking for VP of engineering and senior PHP developer

Veri is set to expand its workforce in the wake of securing two significant contract wins to supply its digitisation tool to Covid-19 SME response programmes.

The Kilkenny-based software company recently signed a partnership with international digital mentoring company, Profile Tree, for a three-year Digi-Growth Mentor Growth Programme for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Profile Tree will provide support and mentoring to companies in everything from business planning and export development to digital marketing, PR & branding, ICT and software. Mentors will use the Veri platform to ensure quality assurance and data-driven decisions for programme improvement.

Since the pandemic began, Veri has also been working with Agile Executive on the MentorsWork initiative – a free business mentoring support for businesses in any sector.

“The need and uptake on MentorsWork programme was great and we were thrilled to help with a streamlined programmed delivery to our clients so they could assist SMEs through the current situation,” said Veri founder and CEO, Ann Marie McSorley.

To keep up with growing demand, Veri has immediate starts from its Kilkenny base for experienced PHP engineers who are anxious to avoid a Dublin or other city commute. Remote working is an option and Veri envisages the candidates being based on the island of Ireland.

Veri also has an immediate start for a VP of engineering who will work closely with the CEO. The recruit will be accountable for the development of the growing company’s in-house technology team, product road map and successful technical partnering with its expanding client base.

Marie McSorley added: “Both of these roles include significant remote working opportunities. Our Kilkenny base is also a really great benefit and also have relocation accommodation available as part of the package.

“Not everyone wants to go back to a lengthy commute or consider immigration. We expect this is just the start of a major expansion phase for Veri and want interested applicants to get in touch immediately onboarding@veri.ie It’s time to ensure our brightest and our best have opportunities at home.”

TechCentral Reporters