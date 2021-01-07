IT pros sought for trending tech poll

TechBeat, Sidero looks for insights on emerging technology Print Print TechBeat

Last year was a year like no other, with many organisations struggling to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their bottom lines and their employees.

According to research from Forrester the coming year will see notable advancements in the use of artificial intelligence, business automation, mixed reality, robotics, risk management and security. However, whether these technologies enter the mainstream or stay on the cutting edge remains to be seen.

TechBeat, in association with Sidero, is asking Ireland’s IT professionals what they think will be the key technology trends to emerge and define 2021.

advertisement





Go to techpro.ie/survey to give us your experiences and insights to contribute to a detailed picture and be in the running for an Apple Watch SE.