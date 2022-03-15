The Climate Pledge attracts almost 100 new signatories Maersk, SAP, and Weyerhaeuser are among the organisations that have joined the initiative Life

The Climate Pledge has attracted almost 600% more signatories than last year, according to a recent announcement from Amazon and Global Optimism.

Founded in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a cross-sector consortium of companies, organisations, individuals, and partners, working together to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years ahead of schedule.

Among the near 100 new signatories are Maersk, SAP, Weyerhaeuser, Sunrun, Harman and more. In addition, select companies that have received investments through Amazon’s $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund have also signed the pledge.

advertisement





Among them are electric aerospace company Beta Technologies and Infinium, an innovator in renewable fuels. Globally, the pledge signatories generate more than $3.5 trillion in revenue and employ more than 8 million people across 51 industries in 29 countries.

“The effects of climate change are becoming more and more apparent in our surroundings and daily lives, and we firmly believe that the private sector must continue to innovate and collaborate across regions and industries in order to decarbonize the global economy at scale,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.

“It’s an encouraging sign that more than 300 businesses have now signed The Climate Pledge, which commits them to confronting climate change head-on by incorporating real business changes that will make a lasting impact on our planet. We can only do it together.”

The Climate Pledge requires signatories to regularly measure and report greenhouse gas emissions; adopt decarbonisation strategies consistent with the Paris Agreement; and establish offsets effective at reducing any remaining emissions in a way that is quantifiable, lasting and socially beneficial to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The consortium also supports the recent findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which underscores the need for significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, funding for natural climate solutions, and mitigation measures to limit warming to about 1.5 degrees Celsius.

© Dennis Publishing