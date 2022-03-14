Signify Health chooses Galway City for new technology centre Company to create 125 new technology innovation roles in Galway over the next two years Trade

US value-based healthcare platform Signify Health has chosen Galway City as location of its new technology centre. The company, which leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, expects to create 125 new technology innovation roles in Galway during the next two years.

Located in Galway City, the centre will drive technology innovation for Signify Health as it changes how U.S. healthcare is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home.

Founded in 2017, Signify Health is a technology-enabled services company whose mission is to lead the transformation of the US healthcare system to one that aligns payors, providers and patients to achieve the best health outcomes for individuals. Signify Health currently employs more than 2,000 people in the US and has a national mobile network of approximately 10,000 credentialed physicians and nurse practitioners.

“The team at our Galway technology centre will be designing solutions that solve some of US healthcare’s most difficult and elusive problems,” said Josh Builder, CTO, Signify Health. “Our success will depend on being able to apply a diverse set of experiences to the challenges we face in enabling a patient-centric, cloud-based environment that brings healthcare wherever health happens. We know first-hand that Ireland is home to professionals who not only have the experience we need, but who are energised by opportunities to make a meaningful difference in healthcare, and we are excited to now also call the West of Ireland home.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Signify Health is a significant one for Ireland’s growing InsureTech sector and is an endorsement of the high quality of talent available in Galway and the West Region. This announcement is an exemplar of IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment in regional locations.”

