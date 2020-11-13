Techfynder: A trusted global recruitment platform for IT contract jobs

Irish talent-tech specialist’s platform enables companies to find professional quality contractors globally Print Print Pro

In association with Techfynder

Netherlands has an enormous presence in the tech space, with its technological advancements and highly qualified workforce, it is steadily becoming the new Silicon Valley.

As we know skilled IT professionals are transferring to the contract market as more companies utilise such roles to manage digital transformation initiatives. While looking for new and innovative ways to manage costs in their business, contractual staffing has been the chosen route for many companies. IT contractors are helping decision makers in the Netherlands get their digitisation projects over the line. Given the continuing rise in the number of available contract workers and the remote option it’s no surprise the tech industry is looking to utilise this talent group as a solution.

advertisement





An affordable, efficient and flexible solution

The Irish talent-tech specialist’s Techfynder, enables companies to find professional quality contractors globally, saving huge cost and bringing efficiency to the hiring process by applying the latest technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to the process.

Since its launch in October 2019, it has seen rapid growth. The platform is already active in 128 countries worldwide and is used by more than 126,000 professional contractors – one-third of whom are female – and renowned global clients. Through their relentless focus on product innovation and customer success, we have become the trusted global standard contracting platform for more than 250 clients worldwide.

Techfynder is now helping the market in the Netherlands by offering a direct solution with access to a global talent pool, as well as locally sourced contractors that are available.

The Techfynder platform is an excellent place to be if you are looking for immediate results in your recruitment journey. Employers will have access to the exact skills, experience, rates and real time availability from the best tech professionals located across the globe.

For more on Techfynder contact sales@techfynder.com or visit www.techfynder.com.