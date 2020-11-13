ISME, Google to provide free digital skills training

Google has partnered with ISME to provide free digital skills training to Irish small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Kicking off this month, the online courses and webinars, which are free to ISME members, will provide SMEs with practical training to help them grow and enhance their online presence. Starting 25 November, a team of Google experts will deliver a series of webinars via YouTube, with the first live event focusing on how businesses can ensure they’re being found on Search & Maps with Google My Business, and the second exploring search engine optimisation.

Each webinar is one hour in duration and will include a live Q&A. Businesses are encouraged to participate and take advantage of the expert speakers’ knowledge and insights.

This is part of the Grow with Google initiative, which brings free training to SMEs to help them grow online, as well as providing free resources and support to help them overcome the challenges of Covid-19. Google has committed support for 60,000 Irish SMEs and to provide free training to 40,000 people in digital skills by the end of 2021.

“By partnering with ISME we hope to equip businesspeople with the digital skills and expertise to drive business growth by increasing their presence online,” said Damian Lynch, head of Google customer solutions Ireland. “Google is committed to supporting Irish SMEs in their recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 and we hope that these trainings will supply ISME members with life-long online skills that will help them overcome the current challenges they are facing and help to navigate their way through the digital transformation process.”

Adam Weatherley, learning and development manager in ISME added: “I believe that this series of online courses and webinars from Google will certainly complement our existing training activity focusing on digitalisation and marketing. The partnership with Google will allow ISME Members to gain knowledge and skills to use their free business tools This year more than ever, it has been apparent that for many businesses, the need to have an online presence is crucial, and we at ISME will continue to develop programmes to support this.”

Find out more at www.isme.ie/google-digital-garage

TechCentral Reporters