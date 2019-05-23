Tech Excellence Awards 2019 winners announced

FIT CEO Davitt named person of the year for contribution to lifelong learning programmes Print Print Trade

Fastrack to Information Technology (FIT) CEO Peter Davitt was recognised with the person of the year award at the 2019 Tech Excellence Awards held last night at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Since taking up his current appointment of the industry-led body Davitt has worked with ICT Industry leaders in Ireland and internationally and with government to establish a new portfolio of ICT vocational training opportunities. This has resulted in the introduction of more than 50 in-demand technology programmes, most recently in Blockchain, cyber security, smart buildings and advanced manufacturing skills.

Davitt pioneered a series of ground-breaking skills research reports and these ICT Skills Audits have been highlighted in leading publications and by policy makers as giving direction in addressing the tech skills challenge.

To date, more than 18,000 job seekers have completed FIT skills development programmes of which in excess of 13,500 progressed into employment. FIT is now supported by a range of industry partners plus partners in education and training provision such as SOLAS and Education and Training Boards.

Also recognised on the night were Brendan O’Malley of IBM, who received a career recognition award; Tim Hynes of AIB for CIO of the year; and Expleo’s Rebecca Keenan in the the rising star category.

Trilogy Technologies was named IT company of the year and took the award for professional development.

Finally, the Hibernia award for contribution to the Irish tech sector by a multinational went to Bill Kearney of IBM.

The Tech Excellence Awards were adjudicated by industry experts Eoin O’Driscoll (Tyndall National Institute), Dr Seán Baker (Lero), Louise Nicholls (Brown Bag Films), Tom O’Sullivan (Irish Computer Society) and Ashling Cunningham (Ervia), Dr Jim Mountjoy (Science Foundation Ireland), and Peter McManamon (Atlantic Bridge Ventures).

Speaking of the Hynes win in the CIO of the year category, Billy Huggard, operations director with organiser Mediateam, said: “Tim has lead the way in delivering IT in a totally integrated fashion utilising the enormous benefits a business can gain from joined up thinking and a fresh approach, IT will play an even more important role in Irish business and the survivors will be those led by people like Tim Hynes.

“Businesses who fail to engage with IT from the bottom up and throughout the organisation will fail. Tim Hynes at AIB is all the proof you need that a cohesive integrated approach will gain more customers, engage more staff and improve performance.”

Full list of winners:

CIO of the year (sponsored by Viatel) – Tim Hynes, AIB

Hibernia Award – Bill Kearney, IBM

Company of the year (sponsored by TechPro) – Trilogy Technologies

Person of the year (sponsored by Keppel Data Services) – Peter Davitt, FIT

Lifetime achievement award (sponsored by Intellicom) – Brendan O’Malley, former CEO, Lero

IT Project of the year (private sector) (sponsored by Fujitsu, Total Import Solutions & Square One Distribution)

– Enterprise Defence, a Fastcom company

IT project of the year (public sector) (sponsored by Teamwork) – Triangle with ESB

IT project of the year (SME) (sponsored by Draytek) – Electricity Exchange

Digital Edge award (sponsored by TechCentral.ie) – Three Ireland

Digital strategy partner of the year (sponsored by Softcat) – Strata3

Startup award (sponsored by The Sunday Times) – Joulica

Professional development award (sponsored by AIB) – Trilogy Technologies

Data centres innovation award (sponsored by TechCentral.ie) – Irish Defence Forces

Rising Star (sponsored by DataSolutions) – Rebecca Keenan, Expleo

IT architect of the year (sponsored by the Irish Computer Society) – Cognizant Technology Solutions

IT professional team of the year (sponsored by FIT ICT Professional) – ICON Clinical Research

Vertical market specialist of the year (sponsored by TechPro) – AMI

Managed service company of the year (sponsored by Citrix) – Novosco

Managed security service provider of the year (sponsored by TechTrade) – Edgescan

Enterprise partner of the year (sponsored by CMS Distribution) – Asystec

Internet of Things innovation of the year (sponsored by Damovo) – Evros

Communications excellence (sponsored by Olive Safety) – DataSolutions

Cloud partner of the year (sponsored by Microwarehouse) – Viatel

Distributor of the year (sponsored by Grenke) – CMS Distribution

The 19th annual Tech Excellence Awards event was held at Citywest Hotel in Dublin. More than 600 luminaries from the technology sector gathered to celebrate another year of innovation and commercial success at home and abroad.

For more information visit www.techawards.techcentral.ie

TechCentral Reporters