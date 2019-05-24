Huawei or the high way

Exploring the politics of tech and personal data Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty unpack the latest news behind Huawei’s US ban and ask whether the problems goes way beyond smartphones. We also get an talk about GDPR one year after its introduction with Hayes Solicitors’ Laura Fannin.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio, Spotify, or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.