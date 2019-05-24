Huawei or the high way

Huawei
Exploring the politics of tech and personal data

24 May 2019 | 0

This week Niall and Dusty unpack the latest news behind Huawei’s US ban and ask whether the problems goes way beyond smartphones. We also get an talk about GDPR one year after its introduction with Hayes Solicitors’ Laura Fannin.

