Dublin City Council asks cyclists to See.Sense

IoT project so map out a pedal-power view of the city Print Print Life

Dublin City Council and Smart Dublin is inviting cyclists to take part in an innovative smart cycling project that will connect 800 cyclists across Dublin, Antwerp and Manchester simultaneously.

SynchroniCity is a European IoT pilot project driven by a simple question: What would it take for a great data-driven solution in one city to readily work in another?

In the project cyclists will use the See.Sense bike lights and mobile app, to collect crowdsourced sensor data and insights across the three cities. The data collected will be shared with city planners to highlight situations faced by cyclists in the three cities on a daily basis.

The award-winning See.Sense bike light shines brightly both in daylight and at nighttime, and reacts to moments when a cyclist may be at risk by automatically flashing brighter and faster.

Technology inside the light can collect near-real time data on journeys, speed, dwell time, road surface quality, collisions, near miss events and other self-reported events.

In addition, via an app, user profile data is collected detailing gender, age, level of cycling experience, alongside type of bicycle used. These insights are then gathered and anonymised and shared with the city to provide the evidence needed to support cycling infrastructure planning, and promote active travel.

“The rich data gathered from this approach will generate unique insights into the experience of cycling in our city that will help to inform our strategies for overall mobility, how we promote active travel, plan, engage with citizens and how we evaluate the impact of new cycling infrastructure investment,” said Christopher Manzira, senior transportation officer with Dublin City Council.

Irene McAleese, co-founder of See.Sense, said: “We are excited to work with Dublin City Council and Smart Dublin once again to bring technology and the cycling community together, to enable more cycling and improve journeys for everyone.”

Prof John Davies, Chief Researcher, Future Business Technology, BT said: “We want to validate the scalability of the BT IoT hub across multiple locations with increased volume of data. We want to deliver more insights into the way cyclists travel to optimise the value of investment in cycling infrastructure and get people out of their cars and onto their bikes.”

For more information visit http://bit.ly/SmartCyclingDublin.

TechCentral Reporters