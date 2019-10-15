Surface Book 2 firmware fixes Nvidia GPU bug blocking Windows 10 upgrades

You can go to Windows Update in the Windows 10 Settings menu and download the new update now

Microsoft has apparently fixed an issue with its Surface Book 2’s discrete GPU that prevented it from receiving the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, supplying new firmware to solve the problem.

As part of a new Surface firmware update released Friday, Microsoft apparently has fixed both a bug affecting the Surface Book 2’s discrete GPU as well as a separate issue that caused its CPU clock speed to slow to a crawl. Thurrott first reported the story.

Microsoft originally blocked the Surface Book 2 from receiving the May 2019 update in July, after the discrete Nvidia GPU either failed to show up in Device Manager, or that games that would use it failed to run – or both. Microsoft said at the time that it applied a “compatibility hold on Surface Book 2 devices with Nvidia dGPUs from being offered Windows 10, version 1903, until this issue is resolved.”

If you own a Surface Book 2 (or just a Surface) you should be able to download the latest firmware via Windows Update, or you my have it already.

IDG News Service