StarBoard re-joins UK&I market with CMS Distribution

CMS Distribution has announced a new partnership with StarBoard, a global leader in innovative technology solutions.

Established in 2006 in Berlin, StarBoard envisions helping organisations embrace connectivity and collaboration through digital innovation. With more than 20 years of experience in and knowledge of the industry, Starboard manages its own software and product development and have been recognised for their products’ high quality and durability that lasts over 15 years.

StarBoard delivers a comprehensive range of products and software solutions ranging from interactive displays, interactive whiteboards, projectors, digital flip charts to StarClass management software, SBS Note and more.

This new partnership with StarBoard marks CMS’ entry into a new business unit and product type, and enables them to offer multi-vendor solutions with complementary brands like Jabra, StarTech, MSI Cubi to their resellers.

Educational institutions and corporate meeting setups can benefit from affordable and aesthetically pleasing technology with tools that are guaranteed future proof for 21st century users. Starboard is also known for its software that compliments all environments, from special needs to advanced learning and meetings.

With the launch of their new partnership with StarBoard, CMS enters the large screen AV market-ready to bring together quality, value, and innovation to its resellers through StarBoard’s unparalleled solutions for collaboration.

Nathaniel Alabaster, AV product sales manager at CMS Distribution, said: “We are thrilled to be working with such an innovative tech provider as StarBoard. This new addition to our portfolio creates multiple mutually beneficial opportunities to provide full-scale turnkey solutions to our customers. At CMS, we are committed to broadening our forte of expertise in the tech industry, and entry into this growing market is a great step towards achieving that.”

Michelle Bulbring, vice president of StarBoard, added: “We chose CMS as our strategic distribution partner because of their impressive history of providing strong, focused and knowledgeable value-added support and service to their vendors. StarBoard is excited to re-enter the UK market and we are confident CMS will achieve great results in driving business growth.”