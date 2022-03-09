Outsource Group merges with Ansec Ia Deal will see NI consultancy become part of Outsource Group Trade

IT security and managed services provider Outsource Group is to merge with security consultancy Ansec Ia. The deal is expected to create 30 jobs for the region.

Headquartered in Antrim, Outsource Group was founded in 2000 and offers a broad range of technology support and services to customers in the UK and Ireland.

“Outsource Group is one of the fastest-growing IT managed services companies in Northern Ireland with a wide range of SME and enterprise customers. One of the areas in which we are seeing demand grow most quickly and where we see the biggest growth opportunity is in cyber security,” said Terry Moore, CEO, Outsource Group.

“Our merger with Ansec Ia and the exceptional security skills and expertise they bring will allow us to accelerate that growth and offer a truly market-leading cyber-security suite of services and solutions. I have no doubt that the combined experience and skills of both companies will deliver the leading powerhouse and go-to group for security-focused managed services.”

“Over the Last 15 years we have exclusively focused on improving the security posture of businesses and public sector departments in NI, Ireland, GB and internationally,” said Peter Leitch, managing partner, Ansec Ia. “Working with Outsource, it became clear to us very quickly that they also understand why information security needs to be the backbone of all things IT. They understand that security is about more than just IT or a range of products, it should be at the core of every organisation and inherent to every business process.

“We believe that Ansec Ia both complements and adds huge value to the OS group and will help take the OS Group to the next level in terms of offering world-class, enterprise-level, security-focused services to a wider range of customers across the UK and Ireland.”

