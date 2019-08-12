Spearline to create 75 new jobs by end of 2020

Announcement was made at opening of Skibbereen headquarters

Spearline is to create 75 new jobs by the end of 2020, doubling its workforce. The announcement was made at the opening of its new Skibbereen, Co Cork headquarters.

Spearline monitors phone numbers for audio quality and connectivity.

Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO, Spearline, said: “This move allows us to stay true to our roots and create employment. By the end of 2020, we will have doubled our workforce with the creation of 75 additional jobs, half of which will be here in Skibbereen.

“We have plans to expand across the entire business – development, product, support, sales, marketing, customer engagement, operations, HR and finance. As our global customer base increases so too will our team.”

Aside from its new base in West Cork, the company has offices in Waterford, Romania and India.

TechCentral Reporters