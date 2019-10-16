Smartling opens new Dublin office

Translation services company commits to capital Print Print Trade

Translation and localisation service provider Smartling has opened a new office in Dublin. The company employs 18 at the site in Dame Court.

Smartling’s Enterprise Translation Cloud uses a data-driven approach to translating online content into different languages, giving customers to achieve higher quality, human moderated, translation at a low total cost.

“As a global technology provider, we must have a global presence. With boots on the ground in Dublin, a global business and talent hub, we’re able to deliver a more tailored customer experience, with a deeper understanding of our EMEA customers’ localisation needs,” said Jack Welde, founder and CEO of Smartling.

“Attending the opening of our new Dublin office this week is certainly a time for celebration, and I’m looking forward to connecting with our customers in person to learn how Smartling can better serve their needs.”

The news follows the announcement of Smartling’s first printed publication, Move the World With Words, and the company’s Global Ready Translation Summit in London.

Smartling operates offices in New York, London and Dublin. Its European clients include Bang & Olufsen, BMJ, Intercom, Monday.com and Vivino.

TechCentral Reporters

