Sidero to create 75 jobs for Athlone following €4.5m investment

Sidero plans to create 75 jobs at its Athlone base over the next two years following an investment of €4.5 million. The software, cloud and digital transformation specialist also announced that it is launching a new consulting division within the business.

Headquartered in Athlone, Co. Roscommon, Sidero currently employs 150 people and builds mission critical software for some of the most successful Irish and global companies.

The company will be hiring in the areas of multi-cloud and software development across Java and frontend technologies in response to increasing customer demand for digital transformation services. The new roles will enable the expansion of Sidero’s services in the high-growth digital transformation space in multiple markets including telecoms, fintech and the public sector.

This growth will allow Sidero to cement its position as a leader in large-scale enterprise-grade cloud projects involving cloud re-hosting/re-platforming, automated pipelines, orchestration, container deployment and micro-services. This capability also includes a cloud managed service offering with both proactive and reactive services for migration, maintenance, and optimisation.

The new roles will also include graduate positions as part of Sidero’s graduate placement programme. The company has strong links with local third-level institutions, including the newly opened Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), and has invested more than €1 million in the initiative since 2018.

Sidero is also launching a new consulting arm within the business to reduce hiring timelines and enhance company growth and project delivery for customers. The new division will solve customers’ business challenges through Sidero’s expertise in cloud, cloud native and software development, providing specialist resources to lead or support both new and existing projects and programmes.

“I am delighted to join Sidero at their campus in Roscommon on such a significant milestone in its business journey,” said Robert Troy, Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion. “Regional development is a key milestone for this government and working with our agency Enterprise Ireland the announcement of these new jobs will come as a further economic boost to the Midlands. I am reassured by Sidero’s commitment to playing its part in cultivating the next generation of IT workers, as it extends its graduate programme and cements its relationships with third-level institution in the region.

“As the demand for digital transformation services continues to grow, it is fantastic to see a local company delivering projects to some of the most successful Irish and global organisations.”

Kevin Sherry, executive director, Enterprise Ireland: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Sidero, both in Ireland and internationally, since 2013 and is delighted to support its expansion in Athlone. Sidero’s growing presence in Athlone will make a very important contribution to prosperity in the region and further highlights the positioning of Ireland as a key centre of excellence for communications software and cloud technology. We look forward to continuing to work with Carmel Owens and the Sidero team to support their global ambition as they focus on expanding their reach with international customers in export markets and deliver new jobs here in Ireland.”

“The creation of these new jobs will enhance Sidero’s capabilities in the fast-growing area of digital transformation,” added Carmel Owens, chief executive officer, Sidero. “We are seeing an increasing demand for these services from our customers, and the expansion of our team with critical skills across cloud and software development will drive this growth and build on Sidero’s track record of delivering always.

“We are also delighted to be extending our graduate programme, as Sidero is committed to collaborating with the education sector to develop the next generation of engineers, developers and consultants in Ireland, while helping to narrow the technology skills gap. Our Athlone base continues to offer key advantages for attracting and retaining the highest quality talent with lower cost of living, improved work/life balance and easier commutes.

“With the need for quality technical talent at an all-time high, Sidero is also delighted to announce the launch of our new consulting services division. Our growing team will provide our customers with the skills and expertise they need at every stage of their digital transformation journeys.”

