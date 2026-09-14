SFPA opens applications for senior digital and Azure role

Sponsored content

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) is seeking applications for a senior digital applications and Azure role, offering an opportunity to contribute to the technology that supports Ireland’s sea-fisheries regulator.

The SFPA is responsible for regulating Ireland’s sea-fishing and seafood sectors, including fisheries control, inspections, seafood safety and supporting compliance across the industry. Its work extends to Irish fishing vessels wherever they operate, as well as vessels fishing within Ireland’s 200-mile limit.





advertisement





The senior digital applications and Azure position reflects the important role technology plays in delivering effective public services.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to apply their experience in digital applications and cloud technology within an organisation with a national remit and a direct connection to Ireland’s marine and seafood sectors.

The SFPA is headquartered at the National Seafood Centre in Clonakilty, Co Cork, with operations extending across coastal locations including Killybegs, Greencastle, Howth, Dunmore East and Castletownbere.

The organisation highlights a range of employee benefits, including hybrid working where appropriate, learning and development opportunities, educational assistance, family-friendly policies, wellness initiatives and a focus on work-life balance.

For technology professionals with experience in digital applications and Microsoft Azure, the role offers the chance to support the SFPA’s ongoing digital capability while contributing to the work of a key national regulatory authority.

Applications are currently open for the senior digital applications and Azure role at https://www.consciatalent.com/sfpa with a closing date of 30 September.