Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S5e ahead of Unpacked conference

In what is presumably a bid to avoid being buried by bigger news, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S5e a few days ahead of their Unpacked press conference.

“The Tab S5e is a top-tier tablet with a sleek design and powerful features, available at a new price point,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of the IT and mobile communications division at Samsung.

“For users who want intelligence that keeps them connected so they can get more done – as well as a big, beautiful screen for a rich, premium entertainment experience – the Tab S5e delivers.”

The Galaxy Tab S5e features a 5.5mm sleek metal body and a 10.5″ WQXGA, edge-to-edge, Super AMOLED screen.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 9.0, a 64-bit Octa-core processor and a 7040mAh battery. The Tab S53 also has two cameras: a 13MP one on the back and an 8MP one on the front. There will be two memory/storage configurations on offer: 4Gb/64Gb or 6Gb/128Gb.

Samsung claims the tablet will be good for 14 hours of battery life per charge.

Samsung say that The Tab S5e will be available in select markets in the second quarter of this year. As of yet no pricing has been confirmed.

IDG News Service