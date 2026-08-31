Apple to unveil its first foldable iPhone Ultra on 9 September

On 9 September, Apple will introduce the iPhone Ultra, marking the company’s first foray into the foldable smartphone segment. The reveal will also be the first public appearance of John Ternus as the new CEO. The former head of hardware engineering will take over from Tim Cook on 1 September.

The long-awaited device features a dual-screen design: a larger internal screen of 19.8cm that opens like a book, and a second external screen of 13.5cm for standard use. The hardware includes four cameras.

In addition, leaked images of screen protectors suggest that the phone may have an unconventional asymmetrical design, combining sharp right-angled corners on one side with rounded edges on the other.





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The iPhone Ultra will be powered by a new A20 Pro chip. That processor is expected to deliver 18% more speed and 30% better energy efficiency compared with the A19 Pro, and will also be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro range.

Although the foldable market is currently led by Samsung and other competitors such as Google and Motorola, experts believe that Apple is poised to take the lead. This optimism stems from Apple’s proven expertise in optimising software for large screens and multitasking via the iPad.

According to IDC, Apple could sell more than 10 million units in the first year. The price is expected to start at €2,200, with higher-capacity storage versions possibly costing €3,000.

Alongside the foldable phone, various other product updates are expected to be showcased during the presentation, including the iPad mini 8, AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 12 watch. Updates for the HomePod mini and Apple TV are also expected.

Mac mini and Studio make an unexpected appearance

Leaving the rumour mill to one side, Apple this week announced new Mac mini and Mac Studio desktop computers.

The base Mac mini now features an M5 chip for up to 4x faster AI performance, 2x faster storage and graphics, and 40% faster CPU performance. M5 Pro promises more pro-level performance for demanding projects from video production to game development. This level of performance takes on business workflows with ease whether Mac mini is being used as a primary desktop or for always-on, deskside agentic computing. Both Mac mini models include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, as well as upgraded 2.5Gb/s Ethernet, with a 10Gb/s option available. Prices start at €1,079.

Apple also announced the new Mac Studio, featuring M5 Max and the new M5 Ultra chips, delivering a leap in AI performance faster graphics for the most demanding pro workflows.

Now featuring up to 4.3x faster AI performance, up to 2x faster storage, up to 1.8x faster graphics, and up to 1.3x faster CPU speed, along with higher memory bandwidth.

Mac Studio with M5 Max features an 18-core CPU, an up-to-40-core GPU with Neural Accelerators built into each core, and up to 128GB of unified memory, accelerating complex pro and AI workloads. With the powerful M5 Ultra, Mac Studio scales up to a 36-core CPU, up to an 80-core GPU, and a staggering 512GB of unified memory, enabling users to run enormous LLMs entirely on device.

Connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and Thunderbolt 5 – enabling Mac Studio systems to be clustered, bringing up to 3x faster performance for distributed AI inference when compared to a single system.

The new Mac Studio with M5 Max starts at €3,049. Mac Studio with M5 Ultra starts at €6,699.

The new Mac mini and Mac Studios are available for pre-order with a release date of 22 September.

Business AM