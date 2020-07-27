Rittal’s infrastructure protects compact IT data centre within industrial unit

Rittal’s infrastructure has been used to protect a compact IT data centre built within an industrial unit.

The project was conducted on behalf of Marshall Tufflex, a Sussex-based manufacturing company that was looking to integrate a compact IT computing system to run the factory’s automated machinery into its factory floor.

Edge data centres often require separate, secure, brick-built rooms to protect the servers’ delicate internal electrical components. In busy industrial environments, the risks to the circuitry are amplified through repeated exposure to significant temperature variations as well as dust in the atmosphere.

After reviewing the site, Rittal’s IT team suggesting using remotely monitored IP55 racks and a redundant ‘IT specific’ N+1 cooling system. This combination would create the required controlled environment for the IT equipment, while avoiding additional building costs and any disruption that can be associated with on-site construction works.

The final result, built using standard Rittal products, included:

2 x TS-IT 800 x 2000 x 1200 racks (IP55) on 100mm Flexblock plinths

1 x LCU-DX 6.5kW ‘on demand’ close-coupled cooling system with redundant condensers.

1 x CMCIII monitoring with an additional LTE unit providing a parallel path for alarm messaging

Sundry accessories

Further, Rittal’s team supported the installation by:

Installing DX system pipework and electrical works (via a Rittal partner).

Installing and setting up of racks, CMCIII, LCU-DX internal unit and controls.

Heat-load testing, using server simulators heaters

The installation of the Rittal hardware was completed in under two weeks, ready for the client to install the IT system.

Fred Adams, Marshall Tufflex’s IT manager, said: “Working with Rittal has been a good experience. We received cutting-edge technology along with great support at a cost-efficient price. We’re extremely grateful to them.”

