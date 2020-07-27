ServiceNow boosts data centre capacity in Europe with new Dublin facility

Digital workflow company ServiceNow is increasing investment in its data centre infrastructure by developing new facilities in two new locations – Dublin and Newport, United Kingdom.

These data centres will establish two new pairings for the hosting of customer instances: an EU-sovereign pair between Amsterdam and Dublin and a UK-sovereign pair between London and Newport. The Amsterdam and Dublin data centre pair went live earlier this month, while the London and Newport pair is planned to go live soon.

This investment, which takes ServiceNow’s global data centre pairs to 11, will form part of ServiceNow’s Advanced High Availability Architecture and will continue to ensure the scalability of its cloud services.

“Our commitment to Ireland is unwavering and this key investment illustrates how that continues to evolve and grow,” said Mark Cockerill, VP, legal and head of global privacy, ServiceNow. “The new data centre facilities will provide further infrastructure that supports customers’ requirements in an ever-changing global and European landscape.

“Some customers, especially in public sector, have been more cautious in their adoption of cloud technologies owing to a fear of the unknown, particularly in a post-Brexit Europe. These new facilities will enable us to better service those organisations, including our local Irish customers, addressing their requirements, and further engendering their trust and comfort.”

