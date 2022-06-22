Refurbed joins pledge to introduce common standards for reconditioned devices EUREFAS members commit to quality processes and seals Life

The 17 members of the European Refurbishment Association (EUREFAS) have signed a pledge to create a common standard for reconditioned electronic devices by 2023. The group is represented in Ireland by Refurbed whose co-founder, Kilian Kaminski, serves as chair of the organisation’s working group communications.

In May 2022, Refurbed attended the EUREFAS general assembly in Brussels where the pledge was discussed. Members agreed to improve their business models in order to create a high-quality refurbishment sector, including standardising newly processed products with quality standard seals.

During the event members also had the opportunity to meet with crucial EU stakeholders from the European Commission. Members discussed key topics such as the Sustainable Products Regulation and the Right to Repair movement, both of which aim to influence industry and encourage consumers to change their consumption habits towards greener products.

Under the pledge members – who are all headquartered in EU countries – have agreed to enabling a strong circular economy in Europe to combat climate change by reducing e-waste, carbon emissions and over-consumption of raw materials and aiming for carbon neutrality, as well as maximising the reuse of electronic equipment through refurbishment.

Members will participate in certification schemes and use only original or compatible spare parts that have the same functions and technical specifications as the original parts, with rigorous testing all key control points.

Members also committed to preserving consumer safety at every step of the reprocessing process and the offering of a commercial warranty on every electronic device sold with quality after-sales service.

“As a member of EUREFAS, we have the chance to define structures and guidelines for a relatively young industry together with competitors and partners. And not just on a local or national level, but across Europe,” said Kaminski. “This creates transnational cooperation with members who pursue a similar mission. As co-founder of refurbed, it was important to me from the very beginning to be able to offer customers products of the highest quality – but this requires regulations and standards that also hold manufacturers accountable in order to make the refurbishment market trustworthy in the long term.”

Augustin Becquet, President and founding member of EUREFAS, said: “As there are still no pan-European standards in the market for remanufactured electronics, this commitment signed by all EUREFAS members is an important step towards making the industry more reliable, enabling a circular economy and empowering consumers to make informed, sustainable purchasing decisions.”

According to the European Commission, a circular economy like remanufacturing could create more than 700,000 jobs in Europe by 2030.

TechCentral Reporters