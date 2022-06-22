Kyndryl, Veritas Technologies join forces to help customers address cyber threats Under the agreement, Kyndryl will deliver Veritas’ data management portfolio as a fully managed service Trade

Kyndryl has formed a partnership with Veritas Technologies to help enterprises protect and recover their critical data across multi-cloud environments.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl will deliver Veritas’ data management portfolio to enterprise customers as a fully managed service, ‘Protection & Cyber Resiliency, Powered by Veritas’.

The partnership with Veritas extends Kyndryl’s framework of cyber resiliency services and solutions, including security assurance services; Zero Trust services; security operations and response; and incident recovery services.

“Veritas and Kyndryl share a commitment to help enterprises manage their growing data estates as they transition to the cloud,” said Kris Lovejoy, global security and resiliency practice leader at Kyndryl. “Today, Kyndryl is building a partnership with Veritas to help some of the world’s largest organizations completely transform their approach to data protection. We plan to leverage the value of Veritas Technologies to help organizations manage their data in the most efficient way to enable digital transformation.”

“Our partnership with Kyndryl addresses the biggest challenges facing the enterprise today, such as the persistent threat of cyberattacks, including ransomware and the increasing complexity of managing extraordinary data growth across multi-cloud environments,” said Mike Walkey, SVP of global channels & strategic alliances at Veritas.

“Kyndryl will serve as Veritas’ Platinum Services Partner, enabling deployment, migration, and delivery of Veritas managed services. By leveraging Veritas’ market-leading innovation in data management together with Kyndryl’s industry-leading services portfolio, we can empower the world’s largest enterprises to manage and protect their data at the edge, on-premises and in the cloud.”

TechCentral Reporters

