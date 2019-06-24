Quinlan & Co launch accountancy app for the self-employed

Naas accountancy firm Quinlan & Co has developed an app to help the self-employed manage their finances.

Not only does the Quinlan & Co app remove the paperwork from its user’s accountancy experience, but it has a host of handy add-ons too.

It provides tips and information on tax deadlines, a mileage tracker, and automatically updates tax rates and bands. Users can also issue payslips, scan receipts for expenses and capture and input accounts and bank data through the app. For house hunters, the app can be used to calculate mortgage and loan repayments.

Eilis Quinlan, founder of Quinlan & Co (pictured), said the app turns a user’s mobile phone, into a mobile office: “Updated in real time, the Quinlan & Co app will give you tax tables, deadlines and foreign currency information at literally the click of a switch. We developed this in response to client’s needs. Clients are used to doing their online banking on their phones, so our app really augments this, giving them full control and accessibility on the go.

“Most SMEs wouldn’t have the benefit of being able to access an app from their Accountants, so we are so proud to be able to provide this tool for our clients”.

The app is free to download from iTunes or the Google Play Store.

