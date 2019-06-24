AMBER to create 350 new research positions over six years

Government investment of €40m in SFI materials science centre will contribute vastly to Future Jobs strategy

AMBER, the SFI Research Centre for Advanced Materials and Bio-Engineering Research headquartered at Trinity College Dublin, has today launched its second phase by announcing the creation of 350 new research positions between 2019 and 2025.

This second phase is being delivered through €40 million in funding over the next six years through Science Foundation Ireland’s Research Centres Programme, coupled with €77 million in cash and in-kind contributions from industry and non-exchequer sources.

AMBER has so far 14,279 jobs nationwide in sectors such as biomedicine, pharmaceutical, energy and ICT. During this time, for every €1 invested, AMBER has helped the Irish economy to grow by €5.

The new research positions will also strongly contribute to the Government’s Future Jobs Ireland initiative by promoting interest in ICT, manufacturing technologies and energy.

The funding will expand AMBER’s remit into the realm of materials for sustainability, developing Irish science to support a green revolution aligning with the All Government Climate Action Plan. It will play a significant part in tackling climate change and supporting the circular economy, through, for example, research into sustainable biopolymers as alternatives to synthetic polymers, and working with industry to reduce waste and increase resource efficiency.

Other significant environmental impacts will be achieved through the development of novel energy technologies and innovative materials for energy harvesting, delivery, and storage. The development of new technologies to convert light into chemical energy, cost-effective thermo-electric generators and high-performing magnets for energy applications will all contribute to reduce environmentally damaging emissions and increase energy efficiency.

“As part of AMBER’s second phase, the centre will demonstrate significant impacts which will benefit individuals, communities, organisations and society both in Ireland and around the world,” said Prof Mick Morris, Director of AMBER (pictured).

“We will do this by delivering world-class materials science research and forming strategic alliances with industry, as well as significant collaborations with leading academics and clinicians. The quality of our scientific research is critical for AMBER in attracting and sustaining long term engagements with industry, providing a skilled workforce competing for non-exchequer funding and tackling global challenges.”

AMBER scientists are pioneering new technologies that reduce power consumption in electronic devices and data centres, enable better batteries for energy storage, and are world leaders in the area of biomaterials for tissue regeneration, additive manufacturing, bioprinting and scaffold mediated drug delivery.

Prof Mark Ferguson, Director General Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland, said: “The SFI Research Centre AMBER has contributed hugely to fundamental and applied materials science research. In only a short period AMBER has made incredible progress, in terms of increased academic and industrial collaboration, training PhD students for industry, winning competitive funding from the EU, producing excellent scientific results and public engagement. Science Foundation Ireland looks forward to continuing to support this world class centre, increasing our ability to positively impact both society and the economy through excellent scientific research.”

TechCentral Reporters