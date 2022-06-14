Qualcomm snaps up mobile network automation startup Cellwize for $350m Israeli firm’s cloud-native, multi-vendor RAN platform is designed to accelerate deployment of 5G networks Trade

Qualcomm has announced the acquisition of mobile network automation and management start-up Cellwize Wireless Technologies for $350 million.

Israeli firm Cellwize provides a cloud-native, multi-vendor Radio Access Network (RAN) platform called CHIME, which is designed to help accelerate the deployment of 5G networks.

The takeover will see the platform’s range of 5G network deployment, automation, and management software capabilities become part of the US chip manufacturer’s range of 5G infrastructure solutions.

advertisement





“Global mobile operators and private enterprises are deploying 5G networks at an unprecedented pace across industries with the goal of connecting everyone and everything to the cloud,” explained Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“The addition of Cellwize’s best-in-class RAN automation technologies strengthens Qualcomm Technologies’ ability to drive the development of the modern 5G network – accelerating Open RAN global adoption, cloud-based cellular infrastructure innovation and 5G private network deployments.”

Back in November, the chipmaker invested in Cellwize via its Qualcomm Ventures during the startup’s latest funding found. Now, the company says its acquisition enables it to deliver a range of new and advanced capabilities.

That includes a RAN automation and management solution to accelerate the development of the connected intelligent edge through the deployment of 5G private and public networks, by reducing network deployment time and simplifying network management.

It will also enable an application marketplace for differentiation and customisation across several vertical industries, as well as a horizontal solution for simple management of a multi-vendor ecosystem for open virtualised networks.

Additionally, the chipmaker said it anticipates new flexible RAN architecture capabilities – covering Open RAN, virtualised RAN, and traditional RAN – alongside multigenerational support.

As a result of the acquisition, Cellwize CEO Ofir Zemer now takes the role of Qualcomm’s vice president of product management.

“We are excited to join Qualcomm Technologies as we are both committed to accelerate the mission to modernise Radio Access Networks and enable mobile network operators and enterprises to fully realise and monetise their digital transformation,” Zemer said.

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?