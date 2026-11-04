Privileged access to devices a mystery to some IT professionals

According to a new survey by TechCentral.ie in association with DNA IT Solutions, system access remains a blind spot for customers and MSPs.

This point will be discussed at a webinar on 5 November at 10am, where a panel of industry experts will discuss the limits of MSPs relationships with their clients and the role of trust in maintaining business continuity.

Webinar moderator and TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson said: “Our survey found almost half of respondents did not know how many MSP staff have privileged access to customer systems. This lack of clarity can create a governance vacuum where responsibility gets either deflected or diluted. I look forward to discussing this with our panel on 5 November.”

Joining this roundtable discussion will be CIE head of cyber security Jane Corr; CTO with The Project Foundry Mark Carragher; DNA IT Solutions CTO Michael Rooney; and Centripetal Europe and APAC managing director David Silke.

This discussion, based on a survey of 104 IT professionals conducted in association with DNA IT Solutions, is designed for CIOs, CTOs, heads of IT and security, and those who oversee outsourced IT services within their organisations.

To register click here.