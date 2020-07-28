Pluralsight to help machine learning enthusiasts skill up with AWS DeepRacer

Pluralsight, the technology skills and engineering management platform, has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will help technologists enhance their machine learning (ML) skills.

The collaboration features an AWS DeepRacer hub on the Pluralsight platform that includes a customised channel, curated by Pluralsight and AWS experts, for AWS DeepRacer content. Users of the platform will have access to a variety of offerings, including a series of workshops, webinars, and racing events.

AWS DeepRacer is a fully autonomous 1/18th scale race car driven by reinforcement learning (RL). Developers can train, evaluate, and tune RL models in the online simulator. They can then compete virtually in the AWS DeepRacer League for a chance to win the AWS DeepRacer Championship Cup or race against friends and colleagues in the real world by loading their model onto the AWS DeepRacer device.

Further, the collaboration will enable the practical application of ML skills through challenges and competitions, accelerating learning potential. Participants will be able to access specifically curated content and courses to get started with AWS DeepRacer. Pluralsight Skill IQ will also be available to provide a data-driven, fast assessment of a user’s current skill level and enable participants to track their progress over the course of the challenge.

“AWS DeepRacer is a different, creative way to apply ML techniques in a practical and tangible way,” said Eric Alder, head of partnerships at Pluralsight. “Upskilling and testing new methods through experimentation are at the heart of this challenge, which fits in perfectly with Pluralsight’s deep expertise in AI and ML. AWS DeepRacer-specific content will be integrated with the Pluralsight platform as another resource to help users learn and apply reinforcement learning, an increasingly used ML method.”

“As part of our leadership in Cloud AI Developer Services, AWS created AWS DeepRacer to provide developers a fun and interesting way to get hands-on with ML,” said Mike Miller, director of AI Devices at Amazon Web Services. “This collaboration with Pluralsight will give developers, of any skill level, the resources they need to develop their ML skills and get the most out of their AWS DeepRacer experience.”

The program will kick off with a series of webinars, beginning 28 July. For more information, visit https://ww3.pluralsightevents.com/awsdeepracerseries.

TechCentral Reporters