Sonru joins forces with Modern Hire

Combined expertise will provide clients with the most comprehensive enterprise hiring technology suite in the global marketplace

Provider of automated video interviewing technology, Sonru, has announced its union with all-in-one enterprise hiring platform Modern Hire.

The organisation’s combined expertise and expanded footprint will provide clients with the most comprehensive enterprise hiring technology suite in the global marketplace.

Over the past decade, Sonru has established itself as a talent acquisition technology leader within Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its video interviewing solution maximises the candidate experience and enables recruiters to replicate a live interview by replacing early-stage phone, Skype or face-to-face interviews. The company said its technology cuts recruitment lifecycle time and costs in half.

Headquartered in the US, Modern Hire partners with hundreds of leading global brands to modernise their virtual hiring process. Its SaaS interviewing technology, workflow automation, AI capabilities, predictive analytics and hiring assessments work together to enable organisations to continuously improve hiring results.

“Sonru’s strategic decision to align with Modern Hire is the next logical step in our company story, and a transformative action to address the critical needs of enterprises for modern hiring and interviewing solutions,” said Ed Hendrick, founder and CEO, Sonru. “Sonru chose to join with Modern Hire because of our shared focus on the candidate experience, and a shared commitment to support our clients with consistent innovation. Modern Hire has transformed hiring to improve both experiences and outcomes. Our combined organisation’s strategic vision is to provide our clients and future clients with the strongest technology, team and reach in the market.”

“The Sonru brand and heritage are a perfect complement to Modern Hire, given both companies’ commitment to creating client- and candidate-centric solutions to address today’s talent acquisition challenges,” said Brian Stern, president, Modern Hire. “Together, we form the most comprehensive platform for enterprise hiring. Our integration will enable Sonru clients to benefit from continuity of partnership while aligning with a global leader known for its track record and commitment to continued innovation. We look forward to welcoming Sonru to the Modern Hire team, and enabling a smooth transition for our clients.”

TechCentral Reporters