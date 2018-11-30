PlanDomino wins €30,000 at NDRC at PorterShed Investor Showcase

Productivity tool takes top prize at start-up competition

PlanDomino, a productivity tool designed for the laboratory market, has won NDRC at PorterShed’s Investor Showcase in Galway.

The start-up wins access to a further €30,000 in investment from NDRC at PorterShed.

Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC, said: “PlanDomino showed a real clarity of purpose, with its market opportunity, founding team and traction to date all encouraging the judges. We’re already looking forward to seeing what PlanDomino can achieve with the support of NDRC, and now that NDRC at PorterShed’s third investment programme is open for applications, we’re excited to see what the ecosystem can produce.”

The judges on the day were Mary Rogers, Enterprise Ireland; Ben Hurley, NDRC; Niamh Sterling, Halo Business Angel Network; Finn Murphy, Frontline Ventures; and Conor Mills of ACT Ventures.

TechCentral Reporters