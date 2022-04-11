Payments firm Planet to bolster Irish operation with 100 new jobs Blend of hybrid and remote working roles for Galway, Dublin and Kilkenny Trade

Global software and payments company Planet plans to create 500 new jobs over the coming months, 100 of which will be based in Ireland.

The Irish jobs will be a blend of hybrid and remote working roles across a variety of sectors including product development, technology and finance and will be located across Galway, Kilkenny and Dublin.

Planet was founded in 1985 by Aidan Daly, Jim Ward and Gerry Barry to help international shoppers get their money back when they shopped overseas and to simplify a previously complex payment process. Then going by the name Cashback Ltd, it became the first company to introduce the double sale system that eliminates back-office admin for merchants.

Its headquarters in Galway serve as the base of many core group functions including product development and testing, quality assurance, legal, HR, treasury, finance, and marketing functions.

Since the 90s the business has been expanding throughout Europe, acquiring several other payment services. It unified under the name Planet in 2018.

The group now employs 2,500 staff in 120 markets and serves 600,000 merchants and 100 partner banks, managing in excess of 800 million transactions worth more than €50 billion in value.

Its partner brands include The Radisson, Hilton and Marriot Hotels as well as International Retailers such as Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Furla, Bottega Veneta, Coach, Ecco Shoes and Hugo Boss as well as the majority of retail businesses and tourist attractions on the Island of Ireland.

In 2021, Planet secured investment from private equity payment specialist Advent International and Eurazeo, valuing the business at €1.8 billion.

Earlier this year, it teamed up with Proximis, Datatrans, Protel Hotel Software and Hoist Group to create a unique vertical technology provider for commerce enablement.

In recent years Planet has spearheaded the creation of a single end-to-end digital platform that allows retail and hospitality businesses support unified shopper journeys across all channels, including complex processes, such as click and collect, shop and ship, and advanced return management. This unique ability to deliver all a business’s payments requirements on a single device and under a single business offers the ability to reduce costs and drive revenue and has set Planet apart from traditional acquirers in the field.

Peter Daly, president of retail at Planet said: “We are delighted with this expansion, and proud that our teams in Ireland will continue to be driving force developing the most innovative solutions for merchants globally.”

