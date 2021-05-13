Paul McCann named new Ergo CEO

Co-founder John Purdy switches to chairman role Print Print Trade

Paul McCann has been named the next CEO of managed services provider Ergo, with current CEO and co-founder John Purdy moving into the role of chairman. The change will come into effect from September.

McCann will join Ergo from Grant Thornton where he is senior partner in the firm’s Financial Services Advisory Department and where he served as managing partner from 2012-2017. During his tenure, he navigated the firm through an accelerated growth period, expanding the firm from 417 to 1,144 people, and growing revenues from €41 million to €115.7 million.

Purdy is switching roles with McCann who became Ergo Chair in 2015, having advised the board on acquisitions that helped the company expand its capabilities and more than double its growth in the last decade, achieving annual revenues in excess of €95 million. A company statement said it will be refocusing on a growth-through-acquisition strategy.

advertisement





“It became clear to me some time ago that Paul would be a natural to succeed me if he was available,” said Purdy. “He has a deep understanding of our business and values, combined with a growth mindset and focus on customers that has always been the engine of Ergo’s success.”

“The opportunity to become Ergo CEO dovetailed perfectly with my own aspirations to lead a company at the cutting edge of business-critical technologies. I have always had the utmost respect for Ergo as a highly skilled IT provider and as an employer of talented people who are synonymous with its success,” said McCann.

Ergo recently announced plans to create 60 jobs as part of a multimillion euro investment in the business. The company currently employs more than 450 people and expects to surpass the €100 million milestone in the fiscal year 2021.

Ergo was founded by Purdy and Tim Sheehy Ergo in 1993 as a two-man firm selling toner cartridges for printers before moving into software development and cloud services. A spin-out company Fenergo recently achieved unicorn status after surpassing a $1 billion valuation. Purdy was named EY Industry Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?