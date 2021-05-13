Today’s complex world requires organisations to plan better

BearingPoint partnership with Anaplan marks a significant development for strategic planning supports in Ireland Print Print Trade

In association with BearingPoint Ireland

Organisations are today facing a range of ever more complex challenges that require much better planning, forecasting and data analytic software tools to support effective decision-making. Relying on outdated, manual and traditional planning models based on spreadsheets and incomplete historic data, is proving wasteful and a huge annual cost burden for many organisations.

In response to these demands, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint, has today announced its extended partnership with Anaplan, a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company that empowers global organisations to orchestrate business performance and execute digital transformation with confidence and agility. The cloud-based planning platform from Anaplan is recognised by industry analysts and experts to be among the world’s top enterprise performance management technology solutions. The Anaplan software is used by some of the biggest and most respected organisations worldwide across various industry sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods and telco. This development sees BearingPoint Ireland become Anaplan’s most recent implementation partner in Ireland, with its own dedicated local team of trained Anaplan specialists to support its Irish-based business customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Gillian O’Sullivan, country leader for BearingPoint in Ireland (pictured) said: “We see the Anaplan platform and supporting services provided by BearingPoint Ireland as becoming a mission-critical offering to our customers, sitting at the heart of all decision-making within their organisations. The planning platform brings vital ‘what-if’ analysis capabilities across financial and operational areas, whether it’s dealing with rapid growth opportunities, fast-changing business conditions or preparation around the development of new products and business models. With advances in technology and data analytics, the opportunity is there for businesses to embrace new, smarter, more dynamic and connected planning and forecasting models based on real-time data.”

The Anaplan platform effectively supports organisations to better manage planning, budgeting and forecasting challenges across the entire organisation, including finance, operations, workforce, supply chain, sales and marketing.

“We are delighted to have signed this extended partnership agreement with BearingPoint Ireland,” explains David Tharp, vice president, global partner organization, Anaplan. “Our partners play an essential role in helping customers along the connected planning journey, enabling them to make better-informed plans and business decisions. We are looking forward to working even more closely with BearingPoint to help our joint customers in Ireland achieve long term growth, business transformation, and realise the greatest value from their technology investments.”

The partnership between the two companies will see Anaplan provide its market-leading software while BearingPoint Ireland will assist organisations to implement the software and manage the overall delivery of the cloud-based connected planning platform. BearingPoint Ireland is quickly becoming one of the market leaders around implementation and advisory services in relation to strategic planning technology. The company has already built up a successful partnership and track record with Anaplan in France, with further collaborative business growth in Germany, Finland, Italy and the UK.

BearingPoint Ireland will also support the Anaplan platform with its own consultancy services and IP covering data and analytics, system integration, change management and process engineering.

The recent Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact study concluded that the Anaplan connected planning platform can deliver on a six-month payback with the potential to achieve a return-on-investment of over 300% over a three-year period.