OpenAI, Google and Anthropic agree to collaborate on AI safety

To address growing concerns about artificial intelligence, OpenAI is working with its main competitors, Google DeepMind and Anthropic, on AI safety. That is what Bloomberg reports.

Chris Lehane, head of global affairs at OpenAI, revealed during a briefing in Washington that these partnerships have been active for several weeks. He stated that ensuring collective safety outweighs the need to obtain an antitrust exemption. In doing so, he drew a parallel with the aviation industry, where competitors have been working together for decades to improve safety standards.

The call for greater caution gained momentum after an extensive publication by Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, who argued for slowing down the development of advanced AI to allow a deeper understanding of potential dangers. This position received support from OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Elon Musk of SpaceXAI.





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On the legislative front, Lehane indicated that OpenAI is lobbying US lawmakers and is willing to support bipartisan initiatives to limit catastrophic AI incidents. The company particularly backs the policy frameworks proposed by representatives Jay Obernolte and Lori Trahan, as well as a Senate initiative involving senators John Thune, Ted Cruz and Amy Klobuchar.

In addition, a bill by senators Jim Banks and Adam Schiff is said to have been included in a defence act. The proposal provides for a limited exemption from antitrust law for sharing data on biological threats, cyberattacks and Chinese espionage.

Despite these efforts, the chances of legislative progress before the end of the year are slim. As the House of Representatives goes into recess for the November elections and the subsequent session is expected to prioritise military spending, it is unlikely that AI regulation will be adopted quickly.

Moreover, President Donald Trump has sharply criticised the introduction of AI restrictions and dismissed warnings about existential threats as fabrications.

Business AM