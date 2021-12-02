&Open to create 100 new jobs over the next 12 months

&Open, a global gifting platform that sends thoughtful customer gifts at scale, is to create more than 100 new jobs over the next 12 months. This growth will facilitate further expansion into Europe and the US, bringing the total global headcount up to 160 by the end of 2022.

The roles will be created across several functions, including product, engineering, sales, customer success and operations. Though most of the existing team is based in Dublin, &Open is equipped to hire fully remote employees.

&Open is a SaaS platform that improves business performance by building customer and employee loyalty through the art of gifting. The platform supports sales, marketing, customer experience and people/HR teams by facilitating thoughtful acts of care, thus inspiring increased retention, and advocacy.

The company helps brands curate high-quality, design-led, and responsibly sourced gifts for various kinds of customers and campaigns. From hand-poured candles to beloved subscriptions to charitable donations, &Open empowers choice by partnering with best-in-class brand partners. Some of its current clients include Airbnb, Intercom, Reebok, Made and Spotify.

As companies strive to keep customers and employees engaged amidst a global pandemic, &Open has seen a period of exponential growth in the past year, with the number of gifts sent per week increasing from 3,500 to 35,000 across a six-month period. &Open plans to sustain this unprecedented demand for their platform by continuing to attract top talent to its rapidly growing team.

In recent months, &Open has made several senior hires from some of the biggest tech companies in the world, including Google, Pinterest, Facebook, Amazon.

Jonathan Legge, CEO and co-founder of &Open, said the company is growing its headcount in line with its clients’ needs: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in &Open’s story and we are very excited about what the future holds as we continue on our current growth trajectory. In 2022, we aim to further expand our product offering while continuing to establish partnerships with leading, global brands.

“The key to our success will be attracting the best talent possible — people who are committed to our mission of helping clients connect with their customers through sending tailored gifts on a global scale. Our team will have the flexibility to work from our Dublin headquarters or from home in a way that works for our clients, employees and overall business.”

