Stryve signs three-year contract with Polish government

Carlow-based private cloud company Stryve has signed a three-year contract with the Polish government following a publicly tendered process. The deal with the Polish Prison Service is worth over a quarter of a million euro.

Stryve said it received substantial on the ground assistance from the staff of Enterprise Ireland in securing the three-year contract. The contract provides for a security system involving the implementation, configuration, and support for a hardware environment with more than 17,000 end points.

A previous Polish government contract was won by the Carlow-based company with the Ministry of Defence in May 2021.

“I am very grateful for the assistance we get from Enterprise Ireland, both in terms of local office support in Poland and here in Ireland. In recent years we have worked with Rita Guinan and Maureen Barry, both of whom have supported Stryve with mentoring and sound financial advice,” said Andrew Tobin, CEO of Stryve.

Stryve’s ambition is to become Europe’s largest private cloud provider and 2021 saw several important steps taken towards achieving that goal. Stryve made advances in Ireland, the UK and Poland where the Warsaw office, which opened in August 2020, employs five people.

Stryve’s London office is now open, and mergers and acquisition plans are making good progress. Stryve has met its target of 40% growth for 2021, increased its staff from 15 to 25 to service 500K worth of additional re-occurring cloud contracts.

High profile security breaches have led to a large increase in enquiries from companies wanting to know more about private cloud and requiring assistance to build their own secure systems. Stryve have invested heavily in R&D innovation such as ransomware-proof immutable backups to service this growing need. All indications are that there will continue to be very substantial growth in this area. In 2021 awareness of security threats increased enormously.

During the year Stryve focused on refining their value proposition developing their key message of expert provision of private cloud server with a personal service. Also, as awareness of the energy needs of cloud became a talking point, Stryve commissioned an energy audit of the company and made the necessary changes to be certified Carbon Neutral, a first for a company of this type in Ireland.

At the end of 2021, CEO Andrew Tobin said Stryve is well positioned to continue profitable growth in 2022 and beyond: “With all of the difficulties business encountered in the last year we are pleased with how Stryve has performed. We believe the foundations are in place to continue building in 2022.”

