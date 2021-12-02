Winners of the 2021 it@cork Leaders Awards announced

Winners were recognised for standout innovation, growth, and impact in the southwest technology sector Print Print Trade

Nagle Community College took home the Excellence in Education award at the annual it@cork Leaders Awards, where it won €5,000 to promote STEM activities among teachers and students within the school. Eight other winners were awarded on the day, recognising standout innovation, growth, and impact in the southwest technology sector.

Award-winners included Trustap, which received the Scale Up of the Year award, and Clearstream Global Securities Services, which was recognised as the Multinational of the Year for 2021. The Smart Technology Innovation award went to BioMarin while the it@cork Skillnet Best Workplaces award was awarded to Cloudera. Excellence in social impact saw the Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact award went to Wisetek, while Tech Start Up of the Year was awarded to Limerick-based, WrxFlo.

Paul Hourican of PFH was awarded Tech Person of the Year. Hourican was selected by the it@cork executive board for his commitment to developing and growing the tech sector in the region throughout his career.

advertisement





Chairperson of it@cork Gillian Bergin presented the Chairperson’s Community Award to the Cork Migrant Centre at Nano Nagle Place for its commitment to supporting migrant families in the region through outreach and upskilling programs.

“Despite a tough year, we have seen world-class innovation and agility throughout the technology sector, in the southwest region and beyond,” said Bergin. “We were hugely impressed by the standard of this year’s submissions; their energy, passion and optimism shone through and each finalist should be immensely proud. The 2021 Leaders Awards winners and finalists exemplify the best in our sector and I am confident that the future is bright for technology in the South West.”

it@cork treasurer, Aiveen Hyland, who led the project team behind the event said: “It has been my honour to oversee the awards process this year and I would like to thank all at it@cork, our sponsors and our judges for their time and dedication and indeed to our valued members for their support throughout 2021.”

The awards are one of two flagship events it@cork hosts each year to showcase the best of technology leadership, innovation and excellence in the region. A not-for-profit organisation, it@cork works with academia, private sector, and state agencies to promote the region as a technology excellence hub and provides a click-and-connect ecosystem for new and established companies to connect and participate in the region.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?