NovaUCD joins space economy consortium

ESA Space Solutions Centre Ireland supporting entrepreneurs with stellar ambitions

NovaUCD has joined the ESA Space Solutions Centre Ireland consortium, which is led by the Tyndall National Institute at UCC, and funded by ESA and Enterprise Ireland.

Incorporating the ESA Business Incubation Centre (BIC) Ireland, the ESA Space Solutions Centre Ireland is focused on supporting entrepreneurs and start-ups with innovative technology in sectors as diverse as agritech, data analytics, bee husbandry, architecture and planning, and medtech, in addition to the space sector.

By joining the consortium NovaUCD, which is the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at UCD, will be designated as one of five ESA BIC Ireland locations to support such entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The other ESA BIC Ireland locations, alongside Tyndall and NovaUCD, are, Athlone Institute of Technology’s Midlands Innovation and Research Centre, Maynooth Works at Maynooth University, and MaREI, the SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and the Blue Economy research and innovation.

Eligible start-ups which successfully apply to locate at NovaUCD through ESA Space Solutions Centre Ireland will be able to avail of the supports provided through the ESA BIC network along with the support programmes and activities provided by NovaUCD to client companies. Companies also receive €50,000 project funding for development of their enterprise.

“Having an organisation of the calibre of NovaUCD joining the consortium greatly enhances the overall offering available to Irish SMEs,” said Peter Finnegan, ESA Space Solutions Centre Ireland manager. “The excellent facilities available on the Belfield campus will appeal to many of our Dublin based applicants. This positive development will help to increase awareness of the supports that companies can access through our various initiatives.”

Tom Flanagan, director of enterprise and commercialisation, UCD said: “I am delighted that NovaUCD has been designated as an ESA BIC location. We now look forward to working with our consortium colleagues in Athlone, Cork and Maynooth, to support space-active companies in the exchange of technologies between space and non-space sectors, contributing to the success of the Irish Government’s space strategy for enterprise.”

“At NovaUCD we recently expanded our capacity to house start-ups by over 50% and we plan to dedicate a portion of this capacity and our company development programmes to support a cluster of space active and related companies to achieve their global ambitions.”

NovaUCD has already supported a number of space active spin-out and spin-in companies such as; ENBIO, OCE Technology, ProvEye and PlasmaBound, and has a strong track record of helping start-ups to grow and scale internationally.

