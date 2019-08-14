Nominations open for it@cork’s Leaders Awards

It@cork have opened nominations for its 2019 Leaders Awards to the 30,000 people working in ICT in the South West.

Nominations are now open on www.itcork.ie and will remain open until September 13.

Now in its 13th year, the awards recognise and celebrate achievement, innovation and commitment to the sector in the region.

Winners will be decided by a panel of judges and will be announced at a ceremony in Rochestown Park Hotel, October 18.

This year, previous winners of the Tech Leader of the Year award will be inducted into it@cork’s Tech Leaders Hall of Fame.

“From start-ups to global multinationals, as well as our innovative education sector, the Leader Awards recognise all those who have gone further than most in the use of technology in their respective organisations and businesses in order to excel growth,” said Anthony O’Callaghan, chairperson of it@cork.

TechCentral Reporters