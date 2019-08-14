CMS Distribution to offer branded Fitbit cart sites to customers

The move further solidifies CMS's work with Fitbit Health Solutions

CMS Distribution have expanded its partnership with Fitbit, with the introduction of personalised cart sites.

The duo has expanded their existing value-added service granting resellers to offer bespoke, easy to use transactable websites to their customers. Using these sites, resellers can provide their customers with an easy way to offer Fitbit devices to employees, at subsidised rates.

The growth of CMS’s pre-existing Fitbit offering, such as branded Fitbit sleeves, staff gifting and promotional incentives, opens opportunities for resellers to engage new revenue streams within their customer base.

“Some companies have seen an increase in activity levels by over 70% after introducing the Fitbit Corporate dashboard,” said Nicola Maxwell, director, Fitbit Health Solutions.

“We can assist our resellers to drive their Fitbit sales by providing them with a tailored platform to sell devices effortlessly,” said Arnaud Bonvarlet, director of European business development at CMS.

“Companies that take the Fitbit Wellness platform can benefit from increased employee engagement, improved health outcomes by raising activity levels, and fuel a positive return for employers.”

TechCentral Reporters